All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 2.2% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00806582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00046871 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

