Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.46 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $18.46 million and $11,740.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.42 or 0.00032961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00131607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00155036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,853.07 or 0.07733909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,963.87 or 1.00287941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00823314 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

