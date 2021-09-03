$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.02 and the lowest is $3.39. Mohawk Industries posted earnings per share of $3.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $14.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $18.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $198.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $90.21 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.58.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

