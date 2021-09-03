Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Trading Down 1.6%

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd. is engaged in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity produced from diesel generation for Grand Cayman. It also engages in the provision of fibre optic infrastructure and other information and communication technology through its subsidiary, DataLink, Ltd.

