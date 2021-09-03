Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Trading Up 0%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $164.66 and last traded at $158.80. Approximately 34 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANNSF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day moving average is $166.81.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

