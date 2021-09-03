Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will post $1.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $116.95 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

