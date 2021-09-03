BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 931.16, a P/E/G ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,658.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,775 shares of company stock worth $10,617,566. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $37,191,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

