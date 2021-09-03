SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. SecureWorks updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.