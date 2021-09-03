American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $27.00 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

