Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 7,020 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.