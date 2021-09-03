Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,513 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,550,000 after purchasing an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day moving average is $91.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

