J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 137.45 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

