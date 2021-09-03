3,173 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,475,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,102,000 after acquiring an additional 147,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 720,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Shares of SCCO opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $272,340 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

