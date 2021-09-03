J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,974 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after acquiring an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

