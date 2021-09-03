Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 234 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4,878.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 170.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

