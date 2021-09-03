Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.07. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $194.64 and a 52-week high of $280.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

