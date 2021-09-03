Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $82.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

