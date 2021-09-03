US Bancorp DE Purchases 605 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

