Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,660,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $85,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Element Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 426,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Element Solutions by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Element Solutions by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.61 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.