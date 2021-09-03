Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 132.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,102,000 after purchasing an additional 211,408 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

