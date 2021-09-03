Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 11,838 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,613,000 after acquiring an additional 160,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after acquiring an additional 402,713 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,996,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 97,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,633,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $39.97.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.22%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.