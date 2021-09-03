Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 763.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 246,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $334,779 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IRM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

