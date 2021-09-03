Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

