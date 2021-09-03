Susan Forrester Buys 1,500 Shares of Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) Stock

Jumbo Interactive Limited (ASX:JIN) insider Susan Forrester acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$15.22 ($10.87) per share, with a total value of A$22,830.00 ($16,307.14).
Susan Forrester also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Susan Forrester bought 7,500 shares of Jumbo Interactive stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$15.78 ($11.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$118,312.50 ($84,508.93).
The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.
About Jumbo Interactive
Jumbo Interactive Limited retails lottery tickets through internet and mobile devices in Australia, the United Kingdom, Fiji, and internationally. It operates through Internet Lotteries Australia, Other, and Software-as-a-Service UK segments. The company is involved in the retail of national jackpot and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software systems, as well as provides turnkey digital solution to lotteries.
