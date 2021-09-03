Ambarella, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ambarella in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ambarella’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.20.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.