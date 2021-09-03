American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $98,464.96 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AAT stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
