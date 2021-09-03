American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $98,464.96 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAT stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

