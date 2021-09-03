Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $53.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.