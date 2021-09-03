Capital Analysts LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,686.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

