Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 358.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12.

