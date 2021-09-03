Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IDEX were worth $27,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. CWM LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $224.22 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

