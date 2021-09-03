DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,589 shares valued at $16,054,854. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $556.76 price target (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $569.68 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $221.55 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $565.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

