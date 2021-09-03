Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after purchasing an additional 892,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,021,000 after purchasing an additional 249,874 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FBHS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

