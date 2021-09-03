Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 6.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $254.90 and last traded at $253.80. Approximately 94,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,448,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,064 shares of company stock worth $16,732,196. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

