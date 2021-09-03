National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.76 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

