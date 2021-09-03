Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

