Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

