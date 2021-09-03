FY2021 EPS Estimates for Edesa Biotech, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $77.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

