Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

