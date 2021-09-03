Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Lam Research by 16,202.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,964 shares of company stock worth $9,423,010. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $602.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.48 and a 200-day moving average of $609.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

