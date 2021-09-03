Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 6,784 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $69.67 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

