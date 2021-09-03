45,037 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,943,000 after buying an additional 28,862,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after buying an additional 3,388,209 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,382,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,880,000 after buying an additional 2,490,673 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,647,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after buying an additional 640,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,326,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

