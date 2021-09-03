Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,643,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92.

