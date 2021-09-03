Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $217.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

