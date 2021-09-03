ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $41.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 615,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIC opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

