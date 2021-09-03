Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Wabash National alerts:

NYSE WNC opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Wabash National by 501.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.