S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

SCPPF stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

