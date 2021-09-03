Swiss National Bank Acquires 73,029 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Ferrari worth $121,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $219.52 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

