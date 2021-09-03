Swiss National Bank Has $109.32 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $109,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.26 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 7,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $884,865.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,771.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,092 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

