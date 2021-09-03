LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $112,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $55,171,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 804,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,721,000 after purchasing an additional 407,169 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

