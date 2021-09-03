MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

